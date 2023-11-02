ADVERTISEMENT

Disproportionate asset case: order issued to return seized amount to IUML leader

November 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The amount will be released to K.M. Shaji upon bank guarantee and bond

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode vigilance court has ordered the return of ₹47.35 lakh seized by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) from Indian Union Muslim League leader K.M. Shaji in a case related to the amassing of disproportionate wealth.

Based on the order issued by Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge T. Madhusoodanan, the amount will be released to him as treasury cheque on furnishing a bank guarantee and executing a bond for the amount.

It was on April 12, 2021 that the amount was recovered from his house in Kannur subsequent to an inquiry against him in a disproportionate asset case. According to the VACB report, there were discrepancies in the expenses Mr. Shaji declared in the election nomination papers and the amount he spent between 2011 and 2020. A 166 % increase in Mr. Shaji’s income in contrast to the details he furnished in the affidavit was the main reason for the VACB to proceed with the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Shaji’s claim was that the case registered against him was the result of political vendetta and to finish off his political career. He had also claimed that the seized amount was pooled from party workers for meeting election-related expenses and there was documentary evidence for the same.

There were also moves on the part of the VACB to oppose Mr. Shaji’s attempt to claim back the seized amount. According to the investigation team, it was meant to weaken the ongoing probe. It had also submitted a report to the Income Tax department with a demand to check in detail Mr. Shaji’s sources of income. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US