Disproportionate asset case: order issued to return seized amount to IUML leader

The Kozhikode vigilance court has ordered the return of ₹47.35 lakh seized by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) from Indian Union Muslim League leader K.M. Shaji in a case related to the amassing of disproportionate wealth.

Based on the order issued by Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge T. Madhusoodanan, the amount will be released to him as treasury cheque on furnishing a bank guarantee and executing a bond for the amount.

It was on April 12, 2021 that the amount was recovered from his house in Kannur subsequent to an inquiry against him in a disproportionate asset case. According to the VACB report, there were discrepancies in the expenses Mr. Shaji declared in the election nomination papers and the amount he spent between 2011 and 2020. A 166 % increase in Mr. Shaji’s income in contrast to the details he furnished in the affidavit was the main reason for the VACB to proceed with the case.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shaji’s claim was that the case registered against him was the result of political vendetta and to finish off his political career. He had also claimed that the seized amount was pooled from party workers for meeting election-related expenses and there was documentary evidence for the same.

There were also moves on the part of the VACB to oppose Mr. Shaji’s attempt to claim back the seized amount. According to the investigation team, it was meant to weaken the ongoing probe. It had also submitted a report to the Income Tax department with a demand to check in detail Mr. Shaji’s sources of income.