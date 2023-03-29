Disparaging remarks about CPI(M) women leaders: case against K. Surendran

March 29, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cantonment police on Tuesday registered a case against BJP State president K. Surendran for his allegedly disparaging remarks about women leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. He made the comments during an event organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha in Thrissur on Sunday. He has been charged under Sections 354(A)(sexual harassment by making sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Both the offences are bailable. The case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) State secretary C.S. Sujatha to the State Police Chief, is likely to be transferred to Thrissur, official sources said.