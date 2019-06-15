Disinterest, the prime problem

Though Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) were constituted in grama panchayats to protect biodiversity at the grass-roots level, they have not achieved the desired results even after seven years. Every grama panchayat has a BMC, but they are rarely operational as the members are least concerned about environment, said Kerala State Biodiversity Board district co-ordinator N. Raveendran.

Flood brings change

However, after the August floods, there have been some changes, he said. People are now more concerned about environment and biodiversity. The Mariyapuram grama panchayat downstream of the Idukki reservoir was chosen as the model BMC, for its keenness in implementing biodiversity-related projects after the floods.

A major problem, he said, is that there is no criterion for the selection of members to the BMC. Ward members select their preferred candidates, who, mostly are not even interested in attending the committee meeting which has to be held every three months.

“When the panchayat-level, block-level, and district-level committees were convened, many BMC members were absent. One reason cited was lack of sitting fee and other benefits,” he said.

If persons with affinity to environment protection are selected without political considerations, they would make changes at the grassroots. The basic criterion should be the interest a member has towards biodiversity protection, he added.

Idukki district had witnessed widespread agitations against the Gadgil and Kasturirangan reports on the Western Ghats. The reports, which had sought hard measures to protect the Ghats, had created a negative impact at the local level, he said, with many being fearful of displacement. However, a few grama panchayats had managed to take concrete initiatives.

The ‘local’ factor

The Adimaly grama panchayat adopted Pachathuruthu, a scheme to replant saplings on river sides, he added. Though there are national and State-level biodiversity boards, the changes could brought forth only at the local level, for which the BMCs should be empowered, he added.

In many grama panchayats, BMCs do not hold sittings. Rules stipulate that a signboard should indicate the functioning of a BMC in every panchayat.

Most grama panchayats in the district do not abide by that rule, he said.