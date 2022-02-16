Disinfection drive in schools in weekend

Classes to resume in full swing next week

Classes to resume in full swing next week

Disinfection drives will be held in schools on February 19 and 20 ahead of resumption of classes in full swing from February 21.

All students will return to school and classes will be held from morning till evening next week.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty appealed to the public to support the disinfection drive. Efforts should be made to ensure furniture in schools that lack them, and get school buses road worthy, he said in a statement.

The Minister has written to political parties, people’s representatives, and student, youth, and labour organisations seeking their support in arrangement for resuming of full schooling.

The Minister has convened an online meeting of District Collectors on Thursday evening. District Medical Officers, and district officials of the Education department too will attend.