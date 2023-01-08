ADVERTISEMENT

Disillusioned over neglect of Western Ghats, environmentalist ends life

January 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

He formed a collective named Green Guards of India, and used to collect plastic waste from Nelliyampathy every month over the past five years

The Hindu Bureau

Environmentalist K.V. Jayapalan paying obeisance to the Western Ghats during one of his recent hikes. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K.V. Jayapalan, 53, an environmentalist, has ended his life in apparent disillusionment over the people’s failure in protecting the biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

Hailing from Kozhinjampara, near here, Mr. Jayapalan reportedly consumed poison after leaving a note that said that “he was ending his life as none was willing to protect the Western Ghats”.

He reportedly consumed poison on Saturday after visiting the grasslands of Akkamala, Valparai, on Friday. Friends close to him said that he prepared his suicide note at Akkamala. Though he was rushed to hospital, he died on Sunday.

His initiatives

Mr. Jayapalan had been assiduously spreading awareness among the people about the importance of protecting the biodiversity of the Western Ghats in the past several years. He formed a collective named Green Guards of India, and used to collect plastic waste from Nelliyampathy every month over the last five years.

He is survived by wife Lata, son Jayesh and daughter Puja. He was cremated at Pattanchery cemetery.

Mr. Jayapalan’s friends and environmentalists expressed shock and sorrow at his death. “His passing is a massive blow, especially at a time when the buffer zone issue is burning. He showed us how we should love nature,” said environmentalist S. Guruvayurappan.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056.

