DISHA urges NHAI to issue 3D notification of NH 744  

July 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

District Development coordination and Monitoring committee (DISHA) will ask the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to issue the 3D notification of National Highway 744 and take urgent steps to disburse compensation for the landowners.

A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by N.K.Premachandran, MP. In order to make all anganwadis with own land smart, various funds from local bodies, MGNREGS [Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme] and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) will be used.

For this, a meeting of district-block-grama panchayat presidents will be held and a comprehensive plan will be implemented. Streamlining the procedures including timely submission of chargesheets in POCSO cases was another suggestion put forward by the committee. While a special meeting of concerned officials and contractors will be convened to expedite the road construction under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), necessary funds will be made available by Suchitwa Mission for the project submitted by the local bodies for waste disposal in the Tsunami colonies in the district. A special meeting of the stakeholders will be convened to efficiently implement the development projects undertaken by the Rubber Mission. The meeting approved a resolution requesting the Central government to include the plan to beautify public roads under MGNREGS. A meeting of NHM will be convened to complete its works in a timely manner.

N. K. Premachandran, MP, appreciated various departments as Kollam district has achieved the first position in the State in implementation MGNREGS and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Kollam was also able to achieve more than three times the target given in Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).