February 08, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KALPETTA

The Government Engineering College, Wayanad (GECW) in association with Exalture Software Labs, a software company based in Kochi, has launched a programme titled Development and Integration of Students Headway Advancement (Disha) to improve practical skills of engineering students.

Disha is a model that shapes the way in which ideal environments are built, paving the way for businesses to set up “parallel squads” in educational institutions so that students can learn about coding standards, project management, quality assurance, and the importance of deadlines, said V.S. Anitha, Principal, GECW. It will secure the students’ progress and drive, shaping them to learn more about the proper etiquette to follow within the firm, she added.

Students will be provided with a well-rounded education by forming a team from different batches. This type of training will enable students to gain an understanding of the work routines and the culture of an organisation. In addition, it broadens their practical knowledge by training them in utilising the up-to-date versions of the industry’s standard tools and by incentivising them to engage in a variety of real-world tasks and projects, Dr. Anitha said.

Ingenuity and valuable discoveries from either students or faculties will be pursued with extensive discussion and windowing. Once the idea is vetted out, both teams will work together to devise a plan for implementing the idea and bringing it to fruition. When students complete their graduation, they will have a firm grasp of the essentials of the corporate world, which will ensure seamless transition into an organisational workforce, she added.