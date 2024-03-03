Disgruntled RJD workers may keep off from LS poll campaign

March 03, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Disgruntlement among grassroots-level workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is likely to affect the campaign of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

According to sources, the workers are unhappy over rejection of the party’s claim for a Lok Sabha seat and the non-inclusion of its lone MLA, K.P. Mohanan, in the State Cabinet. The party’s social media groups, which have a wide reach and influence among loyal workers, are actively holding discussions on keeping away from campaigning.

Though the official leadership has reportedly declined to accept the crux of the ongoing campaign on Whatsapp, Facebook, and other social media platforms, some district leaders said that its impact was likely to be visible in the coming days. The LDF not taking any steps to assuage their sentiments is the “best example” of sidelining their concerns, they added.

“Our leaders have been frequently denied the chance to attend inaugurations of local-level facilities created with State government funds,” said a State-level functionary of the party. Citing the ongoing social media campaign, he pointed out that the repercussions of this “planned rejection” and “insult” would definitely reflect in the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Functionaries of farmers’ organisations affiliated to the party felt that the RJD was not getting respect that it deserved as a constituent of the LDF owing to the poor performance of its candidates in the Assembly elections. They said it was unfair to target the party as all political parties and candidates faced unexpected setbacks at different times. “We admit that our candidate M.V. Shreyams Kumar failed to win from the Kalpetta Assembly constituency in the last election, but the LDF did not have a good vote share there. Even CPI(M) leaders were defeated in constituencies where the party had considerable influence,” an RJD leader said.

Another prominent State functionary of the party said the LDF had not given any major promises to the Loktantrik Janata Dal, the party’s previous avatar, when it returned to the front a few years ago. “We chose to rejoin the LDF without making any particular demand. If this is percieved as a setback, we are ready to accept it. However, It will have to be rectified,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salim Madavoor, State general secretary of the party, told The Hindu on Sunday that it was shocking to learn about a section of workers planning to keep off from the campaign citing a raw deal from the LDF. “Socialists will never stab someone from behind. We have heard a few people making baseless claims that we were eyeing a Lok Sabha ticket by sacrificing our possible State Cabinet position. We have held discussions with the LDF, and our demands will be considered soon after the elections,” he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.