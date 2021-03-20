Disease transmission slows down, 1,984 new cases

The cumulative COVID-19 case burden of Kerala crossed the 11 lakh mark (11,00,275 cases) on Friday with 1,984 new cases when 53,184 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The case load crossed the 10 lakh mark on February 14 and it took 34 days to add another lakh new cases. This indicates that the disease transmission has indeed slowed down in the past one month. The test positivity rate (TPR) has come down to 3.73%.

With 1,965 recoveries, the active case pool remained steady at 25,158 cases for the past three days. The cumulative recoveries reported till date rose to 10,70,343 cases. The death toll has risen to 4,467 when 17 new deaths that took place in the past several days were added to the official list on Friday.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported a maximum number of new cases at 261, followed by Thrissur 203, Ernakulam 185, Kannur 180, Kollam 176, Malappuram 155, Pathanamthitta 137, Alappuzha 131, Thiruvananthapuram 131, Kottayam 125, Kasaragod 105, Palakkad 98, Wayanad 52 and Idukki 45.