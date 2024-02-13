Discussions on to explore if those with medical graduate degrees from abroad can be allowed to have clinical training in self-financing medical colleges in Kerala

February 13, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Discussions are on to explore if those with medical graduate degrees from abroad can be allowed to have clinical training in self-financing medical colleges in the State, Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

Replying to a submission by K.T. Jaleel in the Assembly, Ms. George said the National Medical Commission had given special permission to those medical students whose last year of studies were interrupted due to COVID-19 or war to continue online studies and to provide them clinical training in the State for up to two years.

However, as government medical colleges do not have any vacant seats to accommodate these students, the option of getting clinical training in private self-financing medical colleges may be explored. At present, 328 foreign medical graduates are doing internship at government medical colleges in the State at no fee. Over 600 students with foreign medical degrees are doing internships.

The number of medical students with foreign medical graduate degrees who are registering at the State Medical Council has been going up, Ms. George said.