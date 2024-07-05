ADVERTISEMENT

Discussions on all-pass should continue: Saji Cherian

Updated - July 05, 2024 12:40 am IST

Published - July 05, 2024 12:39 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Says his remarks were not a blanket criticism

The Hindu Bureau

Discussions should continue on issues such as ‘all-pass’ in a democracy, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was following up on Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty’s reply to a question by Eldose P. Kunnapillil in the Assembly on Tuesday on the recent remarks of Mr. Cherian that students who passed the SSLC examination did not know how to read or write.

Mr. Cherian had sparked a controversy recently by his comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified in the Assembly that the visit of a student to his house with an application full of spelling mistakes prompted his comment that some children were unable to read and write properly despite clearing the SSLC examinations. However, it was not a blanket criticism, the Minister who named the student in the House said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the all-pass issue, he said there was no need to make a mountain out of a molehill. Like the LDF government, the UDF government too had followed this policy in the past. He had just wanted to make a point that almost everyone appearing for the SSLC examinations was clearing it.

Mr. Sivankutty tried to brush aside Mr. Cherian’s remarks, stating they were made in the flow of his speech.

To Mr. Kunnapillil’s query if it was government policy that all students who passed the SSLC examinations need not be given Plus One seats, the Minister denied there was any such policy.

The government did not endorse the view that students had cleared SSLC examinations had failed to acquire the required skills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US