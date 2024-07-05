Discussions on all-pass should continue: Saji Cherian

Discussions should continue on issues such as ‘all-pass’ in a democracy, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian has said.

He was following up on Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty’s reply to a question by Eldose P. Kunnapillil in the Assembly on Tuesday on the recent remarks of Mr. Cherian that students who passed the SSLC examination did not know how to read or write.

Mr. Cherian had sparked a controversy recently by his comments.

He clarified in the Assembly that the visit of a student to his house with an application full of spelling mistakes prompted his comment that some children were unable to read and write properly despite clearing the SSLC examinations. However, it was not a blanket criticism, the Minister who named the student in the House said.

On the all-pass issue, he said there was no need to make a mountain out of a molehill. Like the LDF government, the UDF government too had followed this policy in the past. He had just wanted to make a point that almost everyone appearing for the SSLC examinations was clearing it.

Mr. Sivankutty tried to brush aside Mr. Cherian’s remarks, stating they were made in the flow of his speech.

To Mr. Kunnapillil’s query if it was government policy that all students who passed the SSLC examinations need not be given Plus One seats, the Minister denied there was any such policy.

The government did not endorse the view that students had cleared SSLC examinations had failed to acquire the required skills.