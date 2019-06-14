‘Discuss Khader panel report in Assembly’: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president

The State government is trying to implement the M.A. Khader panel recommendations in a hurry, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged.

He was talking to the media after visiting Kerala Students Union (KSU) president K.M. Abhijith who was injured in a police caning during a protest against the recommendations here on Thursday.

Mr. Ramachandran alleged that the government had been going ahead without holding talks with anyone. “The civil society or the experts did not get enough time to study the report. The government should clarify whose interests it is going to serve. The report should be discussed in the Assembly. It is not transparent,” he claimed.

Mr. Abhijith has been admitted to the Government General Hospital.

He was injured after the protest march taken out by the KSU to the office of the Deputy Director of Education turned violent. Activists of the Muslim Students Federation too took out a march to the DDE’s office separately.