Discovery of heritage stone slab renews demand for Zamorin memorial in Kozhikode

January 21, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Demand for a suitable memorial for Zamorins, who ruled the erstwhile Calicut Kingdom between 12 th Century and 18 th Century C.E.., has been renewed with the chance discovery of a portion of their fort gate from the premises of a hotel in Kozhikode city.

The stone slab was noticed by a history enthusiast who recently visited the hotel located in an old building in Silk Street. It is 1.2 metres long.

K.K. Mohammed, archaeologist and former northern region director of the Archaeological Survey of India, who inspected the slab, told The Hindu on Saturday that it could have been built in 14 th Century or 15 Century C.E. “It could be the threshold or top portion of a service gate or side gate of the fort. A part of the main gate was found nearby during drainage work in 2017. Another part of the eastern gate was unearthed from Palayam during the work on a subway there in the 1980s,” he said. The part of the main gate, through which the King and his retinue used to come out, is being kept at the Pazhassi Raja Museum and Art Gallery at East Hill. The service gate was used by the commoners.

The building from where the slab has been found was earlier a ‘pandikasala’ (storehouse). The structure was noticed while renovating the building.

Mr. Mohammed said that such structures should be displayed prominently with cultural notice boards which have descriptions about its historical significance. “Most of the major cities in our country have airports or universities named after erstwhile kings. Unfortunately, Kozhikode does not have any such structure for a dynasty that ruled this place for around 600 years. They are the ones who branded Calicut as the ‘City of Truth,” he pointed out.

Mr. Mohammed suggested that the materials related to the Zamorins could be kept at the old municipal office building which is proposed to be converted into a museum. “There should be a light-and-sound show to highlight the city’s history as well,” he added. It is learnt that the stone slab may soon be shifted to the Pazhassi Raja Museum.