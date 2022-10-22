Discounts announced for travel in Kochi metro

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 22, 2022 21:03 IST

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has announced discounts for commuters and “rationalised” rates of existing passes in connection with Deepavali, effective from October 24.

Thus, unlimited travel passes for three days are available for ₹280, 15 days for ₹1,150, and 45 days for ₹3,200.

The rationalised rates for existing passes include ₹50, ₹125, and ₹230 for single day pass (student), single day pass and weekend pass respectively. It is ₹550, ₹900, and ₹2,200 for seven-day, 30-day (student) and 30-day passes, KMRL informed.

