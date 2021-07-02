Discontent over shifting of education officers

KOCHI

‘Move is to close down Lakshadweep office in Kochi’

In what’s being viewed as a move to gradually close down its office in Kochi, the Lakshadweep administration has ordered shifting of officers and posts of Education Department from Kochi to Kavaratti.

The order issued by Rakesh Singhal, Director of Education, on July 2 effected transfer of personnel working as accountant, stenographer, UD Clerk, LD Clerk and MSE and the posts from the Lakshadweep administration’s office in Kochi to the Education Directorate at Kavaratti in seven days’ time.

This, the order said, was being done in the wake of the decision to “rationalise the staff of education office, Kochi.” The office material, electronic equipment and furniture used by the staff being transferred would also be taken to Kavaratti.

As word spread about the order, Komalam Koya, core committee member of the Save Lakshadweep Forum, said the move raised concern as thousands of students from Lakshadweep were studying in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the office in Kochi was facilitating their higher education and addressing the issues faced by them.

“On the face of it, it appears that the move is to close down the office step-by-step,” he said. The SLF would discuss the issue.

Elamaram Kareem, MP, said this looked like a calculated move to gradually distance the people of Lakshadweep from Kerala. “Most of the youth who are protesting bad policies in Lakshadweep have had their education in Kerala. The administration is trying to sever the people’s ties with the State,” he said and maintained that the move would be opposed.

An official said it was the scholarship wing that was getting shifted to Kavaratti. “This is going to make life difficult for the students applying for scholarship as net connectivity in Kavaratti is slow,” he said.