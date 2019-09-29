Discontent in Konni Cong.

The Congress camp in Konni is jittery, even after the party leadership announced P. Mohanraj, former DCC president, as its nominee for the bypoll in the Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Adoor Prakash, MP, who had represented the constituency for 23 years, had openly expressed his displeasure at the party decision. Mr. Prakash said it was sad that he came to know about the party decision through media reports.

According to Mr. Prakash, he had proposed the name of Robin Peter, Pramadom grama panchayat president, as the party candidate, considering the latter’s winning chances.

However, Mr. Prakash said the party would make the final decision, considering various factors.

Supporters of Mr. Prakash are unhappy with the ‘sidelining’ of the MP and Mr. Peter by the party leadership. Mr. Peter told mediapersons that the district leadership had attempted character assassination against him.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala summoned Mr. Peter and other dissident local leaders to his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, consoled them, and asked them to work in unison for a UDF victory in Konni.

UDF workers staged a roadshow, taking Mr. Mohanraj on an open jeep, in Konni on Saturday evening.

Mr. Mohanraj began campaigning after meeting Mr. Prakash and Mr. Peter. He said Mr. Prakash would lead his campaign in Konni.

However, Mr. Prakash was reluctant to comment on Mr. Mohanraj’s candidature.