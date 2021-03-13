Discontent in IUML over Gafoor’s nomination

Fielding V.E. Abdul Gafoor, son of the beleaguered Indian Union Muslin League (IUML) leader V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, from the Kalamasserry Assembly constituency has triggered discontent among the rank and file of the party in the district.
Mr. Kunju is under a cloud after being accused in the corruption scandal in connection with the Palarivattom flyover.
Mr. Gafoor figured in the list of 25 IUML candidates released by the party State leadership on Friday.
Senior IUML leaders in the district confessed to the widespread discontent in the candidature of Mr. Gafoor in disregard of the sentiments among the local party workers and leaders. The district IUML leadership had petitioned the State leadership about the activities of Mr. Kunju and his son that put the party in the defensive a few months back.
“The two-member inquiry commission comprising leaders M.K. Muneer and Abdurahiman Randathani constituted by the State committee had probed the matter and submitted a report. However, before the party leadership could consider the report, the local body poll was declared followed by the Assembly election,” a senior district level leader said.
The nomination of Mr. Gafoor, therefore, had not gone down well with the party workers at the grassroot-level, he said.
