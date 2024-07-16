GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Discontent in ‘A’ group over Oommen Chandy foundation

The Oommen Chandy Foundation, a brainchild of Chandy Oommen, has been launched without consulting the Congress and has excluded close confidants of the late leader like K.C. Joseph, Benny Behnan, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

Published - July 16, 2024 06:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

With just a day left to mark the first death anniversary of former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, a storm appears to be brewing within the ‘A‘ group over the formation of a charitable society in his memory.

The Oommen Chandy Foundation, a brainchild of Chandy Oommen, MLA, son of the late leader, has been launched without consulting the Congress and has excluded close confidants of the late leader like K.C. Joseph, Benny Behnan, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. While these leaders have not publicly aired their grievances, Mr. Oommen’s independent actions have stoked a fire of discontent, particularly among the ‘A’ group leaders.

The foundation will be formally unveiled on July 18, the first death anniversary of Oommen Chandy. According to Mr. Oommen, the foundation and its office will be inaugurated by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal in Kottayam on the late leader’s commemoration day.

Rumours are doing the rounds that senior ‘A’ group leaders will boycott the events organised by the foundation in Puthuppally on July 18. Instead, they will be present at a separate commemoration event organised by the District Congress Committee at Mamman Mappila Hall in Kottayam on the same day.

Miffed at the development, the senior ‘A’ group leaders are also plotting to establish a foundation in Oommen Chandy’s name on their own. “The party will proceed with an earlier decision by the KPCC to establish a foundation in Oommen Chandy’s name,” a Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed.

‘Apolitical initiative’

Mr. Chandy, on his part, brushed off the allegations, asserting that the initiative is apolitical. “I am the only politician in the foundation. The other trustee member is based in Qatar,” he said.

He emphasised that numerous leaders are involved in the organising committee to host the foundation’s programmes, though they are not official members. To back his point, he referenced the Ashraya Foundation established by Oommen Chandy. “Even I was not a member of Ashraya, which had only people from Puthuppally as its members. However, we have been consulting with the Ashraya foundation,” he explained.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.