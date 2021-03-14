Discontent brews in Congress over nominations

KASARAGOD

14 March 2021 01:00 IST

Several leaders offer to resign in protest against move to hand over Thrikkarippur to KC (J)

Even as the Congress is yet to announce its candidates, discontent is brewing in the party in Kasaragod and Kannur.

Several party leaders in Kasaragod have threatened to resign in protest against the move to hand over the Trikkaripur constituency to the Kerala Congress (Joseph) and to replace the candidate nominated by the District Congress Committee (DCC) for Uduma.

It is learnt that 10 party leaders, including DCC president Hakeem Kunnil, have communicated their wish to resign to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

KPCC secretary K.P. Kunhikannan said the candidates were selected without consulting the district leaders of the party. “Before deciding the candidates, it is a basic formality to consult the district leadership. Unfortunately, it did not happen,” he alleged.

He further said the party was considering sparing the Uduma seat for Kerala Congress (Joseph). “They [Kerala Congress (J)] do not have an organisational set-up or candidate to contest from Uduma. It is unfortunate that the party has not considered consulting the district leadership,” he added.

Party sources said the names of Kasaragod DCC president Hakeem Kunnil and KPCC secretary K. Neelakantan had been suggested for Uduma. However, party leaders were apparently irked by the choice of other names, including that of KPCC secretary Balakrishnan Periye.

In Kannur, Congress (A) group members expressed their displeasure when the screening committee suggested Sajeev Joseph, a close confidante of AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, as the candidate.

Protesting against the move, the annoyed party workers closed down Indira Bhavan, which functions as the Irikkur constituency committee office at Sreekandapuram, and the Alakode block Congress Committee office at Karuvanchal. They demanded the nomination of KPCC general secretary Adv. Sony Sebastian as the candidate.

They also hoisted black flags in front of the offices, and posters against Mr. Joseph were put up in the area.