Disclose details of surcharge in public domain, regulatory panel tells KSEB

April 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will henceforth have to disclose details of the fuel surcharge it collects from electricity consumers in the public domain. The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission gave a directive in this regard to the KSEB on Wednesday.

The commission, chaired by T.K. Jose, held a public hearing on two KSEB petitions seeking to impose a surcharge for recovering additional expenses incurred in the second and third quarters of 2022 on account of variations in fuel price and power purchase costs.

A number of consumers who attended the hearing urged the commission to direct the power utility to share the information.

The HT-EHT Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Association noted that the KSEB was required to submit details of the money collected as surcharge every month to the commission. This information should also be shared with the consumers to ensure fairness and transparency.

Such a step would allow the consumers to make sure that the amount collected from consumers ‘‘is correctly reconciled and that no excess amount is collected”, the association opined.

While hearing the KSEB, the commission sought more information from the utility regarding the additional expenditure incurred by it.

The KSEB is seeking to impose 30 paise per unit on consumer bills for recovery of additional expenditure incurred during July-September 2022 and 14 paise per unit for the October-December period.

Consumers urged the commission to ensure that they were not overburdened by the imposition of surcharges. The commission will take a decision on the KSEB petitions after examining the additional information supplied by it, a commission official said.

Earlier this year, the commission had permitted the KSEB to collect 9 paise per unit as surcharge from February 1 to May 31. The surcharges for the subsequent quarters, if allowed, would be imposed only after this period.

Along with Mr. Jose, commission members A.J. Wilson and B. Pradeep were present at the hearing.

