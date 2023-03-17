Disciplinary action: State restrained from taking further steps against Ciza Thomas

March 17, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Friday issued an order restraining the State government from adopting disciplinary measures against APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas.

The Principal Bench led by chairman C.K. Abdul Rehim also instructed the government to furnish a reply statement in the case. The response will be considered on March 23.

The government has been restrained from taking any further steps pursuant to the show-cause notice served on Dr. Thomas till the matter is further considered by the tribunal. It will examine whether the notice is motivated by any “extraneous reasons”.

The government had served Dr. Thomas the notice for allegedly violating the Kerala Government Servants’ Conduct Rules by assuming additional charge of the KTU V-C without obtaining the government’s consent. This amounted to indiscipline, it stated.