Disciplinary action against MSF leader

Kozhikode

13 January 2022 19:38 IST

General secretary removed from post

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership has removed Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) State general secretaryLatheef Thuraiyur from the post.The disciplinary action was based on the inquiry report submitted by acommittee headed by IUML leader M.K. Muneer. Abid Arangadi, one of the MSF State secretaries, has been given charge of the post.

Mr. Thuraiyur had supported the leaders of the Haritha, the women’s wing of the MSF, who had petitioned the State Women’s Commission against MSF leaders for making sexually offensive remarks against them during the MSF State committee meeting held in Kozhikode last June.

However, Mr.Thuraiyur, who questioned the disciplinary action against him, said thathe was not aware of his removal from the post and that no leader had even asked him for an explanation on the issue.His supporters alsosaid that IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam had not adhered to the constitution of the MSF.