GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Discharge petition of P. Jayarajan and T.V. Rajesh in Shukkoor murder case dismissed

Shukkoor was allegedly killed by a group CPI(M) workers on February 20, 2012, and the conspiracy was hatched in room number 315 of Cooperative Hospital, Taliparamba. It was further alleged that CPI(M) workers killed Shukkoor for allegedly being part of a mob that reportedly pelted stones at a car in which Mr. Jayarajan was travelling.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) leaders P. Jayarajan and T.V. Rajesh have been asked by the CBI Special Court, Kochi, to face the trial in the case booked in connection with the alleged criminal conspiracy hatched to kill Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Abdul Shukkoor.

The discharge petition filed by the duo was dismissed by the court on Thursday.

The CBI took over the investigation in the case from the Crime Branch following an order by the Kerala High Court on a petition filed by Atthikka, mother of Shukkoor. She was represented by Muhammad Shah.

The murder case had kicked up a political uproar in northern Kerala.

The prosecution case was that Shukkoor was allegedly killed by a group CPI(M) workers on February 20, 2012, and the conspiracy was hatched in room number 315 of Cooperative Hospital, Taliparamba. It was further alleged that CPI(M) workers killed Shukkoor for allegedly being part of a mob that reportedly pelted stones at a car in which Mr. Jayarajan was travelling.

The legal grounds for rejecting the discharge petition of the accused will be known when the court order is available in the public domain.

The decision of the trial court will be challenged before the Kerala High Court, said K. Viswan, counsel for the CPI(M) leaders.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.