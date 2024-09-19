Discharge petition of P. Jayarajan and T.V. Rajesh in Shukkoor murder case dismissed

CPI(M) leaders P. Jayarajan and T.V. Rajesh have been asked by the CBI Special Court, Kochi, to face the trial in the case booked in connection with the alleged criminal conspiracy hatched to kill Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Abdul Shukkoor.

The discharge petition filed by the duo was dismissed by the court on Thursday.

The CBI took over the investigation in the case from the Crime Branch following an order by the Kerala High Court on a petition filed by Atthikka, mother of Shukkoor. She was represented by Muhammad Shah.

The murder case had kicked up a political uproar in northern Kerala.

The prosecution case was that Shukkoor was allegedly killed by a group CPI(M) workers on February 20, 2012, and the conspiracy was hatched in room number 315 of Cooperative Hospital, Taliparamba. It was further alleged that CPI(M) workers killed Shukkoor for allegedly being part of a mob that reportedly pelted stones at a car in which Mr. Jayarajan was travelling.

The legal grounds for rejecting the discharge petition of the accused will be known when the court order is available in the public domain.

The decision of the trial court will be challenged before the Kerala High Court, said K. Viswan, counsel for the CPI(M) leaders.