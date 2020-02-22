Discharge petition of bishop posted to Feb. 29

The Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, on Saturday posted the discharge petition filed by Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case for further hearing to February 29.

As counsel appearing for the accused completed the argument, the court posted it to a later date for the prosecution to present its argument.

Contempt of court

Earlier in the day, the accused filed a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the prosecution agency and the media for publishing the records under the court’s consideration without permission.

The petition pertained to the reports on the allegations of sexual abuse raised by another nun against the bishop.

The prosecution is slated to file its objection on the petition on February 29.

Removal sought

Meanwhile, nuns at the St. Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, who have been arraigned as witnesses in the case, demanded immediate removal of the accused bishop to ensure a fair investigation into the fresh allegations of sexual abuse against him.