Discharge of chemical effluents may have led to Periyar fish kill: Irrigation department

The Department of Irrigation has denied reports that the dip in oxygen levels following the sudden opening of shutters at the Pathalam regulator led to the mass fish kill in the Periyar on May 20.

A report prepared by the Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Ernakulam, suspected that the large-scale fish death reported up to Panampukad might have occurred due to the discharge of toxic effluents from industrial units in Edayar. The regulator at Pathalam has a unique feature compared to other shutters as several industrial units are working along the 1-km stretch upstream.

A report furnished by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had held that the sudden opening of shutters at Pathalam following heavy rains had resulted in the release of organic waste piled up in the upstream, causing the large-scale fish kill due to a dip in oxygen levels.

But the Irrigation department’s report rejected the observation while pointing out that only three of the 13 shutters were opened at Pathalam. It is not logical to claim that the water released through the shutters had resulted in fish kill at a distance of 15 km downstream (up to Panampukad). Preliminary indication was that the fish kill might have occurred due to the discharge of toxic effluents into the water, it said.

The report said a proposal to set up a dyke wall or inspection walkway along the Edayar industrial stretch to prevent illegal discharge of effluents into the river was under consideration. The inspection walkway will also help in curbing discharge of untreated wastewater. A detailed project report will be prepared once the design of the dyke wall or inspection walkway is ready. It will be submitted to the government for approval.