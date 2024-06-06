GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Discharge of chemical effluents may have led to Periyar fish kill: Irrigation department

Published - June 06, 2024 06:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Irrigation has denied reports that the dip in oxygen levels following the sudden opening of shutters at the Pathalam regulator led to the mass fish kill in the Periyar on May 20.

A report prepared by the Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Ernakulam, suspected that the large-scale fish death reported up to Panampukad might have occurred due to the discharge of toxic effluents from industrial units in Edayar. The regulator at Pathalam has a unique feature compared to other shutters as several industrial units are working along the 1-km stretch upstream.

A report furnished by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had held that the sudden opening of shutters at Pathalam following heavy rains had resulted in the release of organic waste piled up in the upstream, causing the large-scale fish kill due to a dip in oxygen levels.

But the Irrigation department’s report rejected the observation while pointing out that only three of the 13 shutters were opened at Pathalam. It is not logical to claim that the water released through the shutters had resulted in fish kill at a distance of 15 km downstream (up to Panampukad). Preliminary indication was that the fish kill might have occurred due to the discharge of toxic effluents into the water, it said.

The report said a proposal to set up a dyke wall or inspection walkway along the Edayar industrial stretch to prevent illegal discharge of effluents into the river was under consideration. The inspection walkway will also help in curbing discharge of untreated wastewater. A detailed project report will be prepared once the design of the dyke wall or inspection walkway is ready. It will be submitted to the government for approval.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.