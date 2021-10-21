Discharge from Idamalayar, Pampa to be reduced

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Status quo will be maintained at Idukki, Kakki reservoirs

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to reduce the discharge from the Idamalayar and Pampa reservoirs following a reduction in inflow into the reservoirs. The status quo will be maintained at the Idukki and Kakki reservoirs for the time being.

The release of water from Idamalayar will be pushed down from 123 cumecs (cubic metres per second) to 80 cumecs, and from 14 cumecs to 10 cumecs at Pampa. The decision was finalised after a series of review meetings on Thursday.

Water will be released from the Idukki reservoir at the rate of 100 cumecs till Friday. The decision to maintain the status quo till Friday was taken as Idukki district was on orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Once the India Meteorological Department (IMD) scales down the alert level, a decision will be taken to reduce the spillage or close the spillways, a KSEB spokesperson said.

At present, water is being released at the rate of 96 cumecs at Kakki. It will continue for the time being.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir at 3 p.m. on Thursday stood at 2,398.16 feet, 165.26 metres at Idamalayar and 979.47 metres at Kakki.