Disburse paddy procurement price in 2 weeks: Pinarayi

July 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed that the paddy procurement price due to farmers be disbursed within two weeks.

He gave the direction at a meeting convened here on Thursday and chaired by Mr. Vijayan himself to discuss the issues related to the disbursal of the paddy procurement price.

Mr. Vijayan sought a permanent solution to the issues related to paddy procurement and the disbursal of the procurement price. He said that paddy procurement be done in a meticulous manner and that the farmers be given the money without fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum procurement price arrears is due to farmers in Palakkad district

A consortium of banks has allocated a loan of ₹400 crore so that the procurement price due to farmers for the paddy procured by Supplyco can be disbursed. The government has also decided to release a part of the payment that is due to farmers.

Apart from Mr. Vijayan, MinistersK. N. Balagopal, G. R. Anil, P. Prasad, K. Krishnankutty and M. B. Rajesh, Chief Secretary V. Venu and senior officials participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.