Beneficiaries of Udayam scheme to get aid

Kozhikode

The disbursal of ration benefits by the Civil Supplies Department for the members of Udayam rehabilitation home will begin on Friday. Minister for Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will open the scheme. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA; councillor P.N. Ajitha; and District Supply Officer K. Rajeev will address the event.