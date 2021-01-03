Disband KPCC leadership, demands Youth Congress

Failure in local body polls due to favouritism in seat sharing

The Youth Congress has demanded that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership be disbanded in the wake of the failure in the recently held civic body elections in the State.

A State leadership camp of the Youth Congress held at Malampuzha, near here, on Sunday raised the demand, warning that the Congress with the current leadership would have to face a worse defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil, MLA, said that the failure was due to favouritism displayed in seat sharing by local group leaders of the Congress. Many good candidates were struck down to accommodate personal choices of group leaders, he said.

State general secretary Rajesh Chandran said that accompanying leaders and driving their cars were being considered a qualification for becoming a candidate.

The camp demanded that action be initiated against anti-people candidates along with the action against the Congress’s rebel candidates. Addressing the media later, Mr. Parambil said that young candidates had won wherever they were given opportunities. He demanded that the Youth Congress’s criticism should be viewed by leaders with the mind of the old-time Youth Congress workers.

He said that the civic body election victory was no clean-chit for the Left Democratic Front (LDF).