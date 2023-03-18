HamberMenu
Disband Kochi Corporation, demands conclave of NGOs

Dharna planned on Monday evening in front of the ro-ro jetty in Fort Kochi in protest against the civic body

March 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation must be disbanded since it has abysmally failed in most counts, mainly in tackling the garbage menace, activists of various NGOs under the banner of ‘conclave of former KSU members’ have said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Sajan Mannaly, a lawyer by profession, alleged that the civic body had also failed in preventing dumping of garbage in canals and encroachments on such waterbodies which in turn was causing flooding even during moderate rainfall. The Corporation must learn from cities such as Indore, which have set up modern, sustainable and cost-effective garbage treatment plants, at least in the wake of the massive fire at Brahmapuram engulfing the district in toxic smoke. That it has failed on these counts shows that it has lost its relevance and must be disbanded, he said, and added that the region was better governed decades ago when it was a municipality.

People are not getting any worthwhile service from the civic body, which is neck-deep in corruption. The Brahmapuram fire would have long-lasting repercussions, including in the tourism and health sectors. The Corporation is unable even to operate a pair of ro-ro services in the busy Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor, alleged Francis Chammany, member of the conclave and president of Fort Kochi-Vypeen Passengers’ Association.

Members of the conclave would hold a dharna on Monday evening in front of the ro-ro jetty in Fort Kochi, protesting against the civic body, he added.

