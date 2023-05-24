Disaster preparedness stepped up in Kollam  

May 24, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

Following multiple incidents that include the gaur attack at Edamulakkal that killed a person and the fire at the Kerala Medical Services Corporation warehouse, the Kollam district administration has decided to step up disaster preparedness.

The Forest department has been instructed to ensure that Jana Jagarata Samitis are functioning efficiently and spread awareness among the public about human-wildlife conflict. While nodal officers from various departments will be in charge of coordinating disaster prevention and mitigation activities, the District Medical Officer (Health) has been directed to update the tahsildars, who are also the Incident Commanders of the respective taluks, about hospital-related incidents.

The Kollam Regional Transport Officer has been instructed to report road accidents in the district to the Collectorate control room. The authorities have also issued an order under the Disaster Management Act to carry out the repair works of coastal road damaged by the sea surge at Mundakkal.

While the District Fire Officer has been directed to carry out fire safety audits more efficiently, three officers from the local bodies will be posted at the Collectorate control room on shift basis to coordinate round-the-clock activities to prevent illegal waste dumping. Public can report complaints related to waste management at the control room by dialling 0474-2794002, and nodal officers will be appointed in 73 local government bodies in the district.

Officers in the rank of Sub Inspector from Kollam city and Rural limits will function as nodal officers to coordinate with police stations for taking prompt legal action in cases related to garbage disposal.