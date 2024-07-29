ADVERTISEMENT

Disaster management should be made part of school curriculum: Kerala child rights panel chief

Published - July 29, 2024 07:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar has emphasised the need to incorporate disaster management into school curriculum.

Presiding over a state-level consultative meet on child-centred disaster risk reduction held here on July 29, Mr. Kumar underscored the challenges faced by children during disaster and stressed the importance of their protection and care.

Highlighting the vulnerability of children during disasters, he pointed out that integrating disaster management into school education is a crucial step in preparing future generations.

State Planning Board member Mini Sukumar, who delivered the keynote address, laid stress on the extent of impact that disasters could cause on women and children.

The meeting also delved into the need to address health, education, recreation and safety of children in relief camps. Officials representing various departments took part in the meeting.

