Disaster management plans in place for Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

15 June 2020 23:11 IST

Mock drill to be held to test the district’s preparedness

In order to assess the preparedness of the district in mitigating the impact of monsoon -related calamities, the district administration will soon conduct a mock drill in line with the action plan of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). It will test the efficiency of the rescue operations and relief activities in case of a major landslide in the high ranges and the consequent rush of floodwaters in and around Pala.

The details of the mock drill were deliberated and finalised during a meeting convened by Civil Supplies Minister P.Thilothaman here the other day. District Collector M Anjana spoke about the preparations, formulated on the basis of a map prepared by taking into account the landslide and floods reported in the district in the past two years.

Considering the restrictions in place as part of COVID-19, the exercise will be made out of bounds for the public. Instead, employees of various government departments will be asked to participate.

Meanwhile, the authorities have prepared a list of houses in areas marked as landslide-prone regions by conducting a survey in association with the Geological Survey of India and the SDMA. Officials of the Revenue, Local Self-Government, Mining and Geology, and Soil Conservation departments are slated to inspect these locations in the coming days.

All local self-government institutions have been directed to identify the centres to rehabilitate people in case of eventualities. The Food and Civil Supplies authorities, on the other hand, have taken steps to ensure sufficient storage of foodgrains.

Meanwhile, the elected representatives who attended the Minister’s meeting demanded that the trees that posed a threat to public safety be cut down, besides ensuring smooth flow of water through rivers and canals. Calls were made for the timely distribution of compensation to those hit by natural disasters.

The local bodies have been directed to revive choked waterbodies in the landslide-prone areas while the Irrigation Department has been tasked with clearing the obstacles in canals and rivers.