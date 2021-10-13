Disaster management plan for all tourism destinations in Wayanad

KALPETTA

13 October 2021

Trained emergency response team, warning systems to be in place for sites

The Wayanad district administration, in association with District Tourism Promotion Council, has launched disaster-resilient tourist destinations under the Wayanad tourism’s safe tourism campaign.

Speaking after releasing the disaster management plan at Pookode lake shore here on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on Wednesday, Wayanad District Collector M. Geetha said that the comprehensive project was envisaged to enable all the tourism destinations in the district deal with any disaster.

Ms. Geetha said that for the first time in the country, such a plan was launched exclusively for tourism destinations.Each tourist destination would have a separate disaster management plan, a specially trained emergency response team and warning systems based on the geographical characteristics of each area under the project, she said.

A 15-member rapid response team was trained for the purpose, she said.

The project would be helped to develop the emerging tourism destination in the State at the international level, Ms. Geetha said. A mock drill was also held in connection with the programme. A. Aboobacker, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management); Amit Ramanan, manager, district management; and DTPC Secretary V. Muhamad Salim spoke.