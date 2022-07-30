Disaster management clubs to be formed in Wayanad schools

July 30, 2022 22:32 IST

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is planning to constitute disaster management clubs (DM clubs) in all schools in Wayanad.

The project envisages setting up DM clubs in all high schools, higher secondary and Vocational higher secondary schools to sensitise the club members to disaster management and train them as volunteers.

A meeting of principals of schools in the district, chaired by District Collector A. Geetha, decided to constitute the clubs in all schools, including government, aided and private ones, by the second week of August.

As many as 40 students will be selected from each school on the basis of an aptitude test. Two selected teachers from each school will supervise the activities of the clubs.

Various programmes and field visits will be organised every month for the members. Certificates will also be awarded to them.