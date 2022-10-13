Disaster Management clubs in all schools: Minister Rajan

(A photo will be sent)

Disaster Management clubs will be set up in all schools across the State with the support of the General Education Department, Revenue Minster K. Rajan has said.

The Disaster Management clubs are aimed at training students about how to deal with disasters. He was speaking after the State-level inauguration of International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction at Government High School, Pattikkad, here on Thursday.

“The State is starting a literacy mission in disaster management with a slogan ‘Early Warnings and Preparations to All’ . The programme ‘Sajjam’, led by the Disaster Management Authority, has been started in the State. The programme was meant for preparing the State to face any disaster, the Minister said.

After discussion with the Education department, disaster management will be made part of the curriculum to prepare children to manage disasters through risk reduction, the Minister said.

The government has always aimed at a comprehensive development encompassing humans as well as the environment. When we faced the floods in 2018, we didn’t have any previous experience. The rapid change in climate is posing a great challenge. We should gather scientific knowledge about disaster management, he said.

T.N. Prathapan, MP, presided over the function. A message of the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction was read out in schools.