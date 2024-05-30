GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Disaster Management Act to be invoked for cleaning of Edappally canal

Published - May 30, 2024 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cleaning the Edappally canal of accumulated sludge and water hyacinth under Operation Vahini will get under way on Friday in view of the severe waterlogging experienced for two successive days during heavy rainfall in the city, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

Considering the emergency nature of the situation and the prevalence of the model code of conduct, the work will be executed as part of the disaster management work without tender formalities. The District Collector will issue directions to the Irrigation department in this regard.

Addressing a press conference after taking stock of the situation on Thursday, Mr. Rajeeve said pre-monsoon works, including Operation Vahini that had made significant change in waterlogging during the last two years, were affected on account of the model code of conduct. After much persuasion, works under the project had received the clearance of the Election Commission, he added.

Drains are missing in many parts of Edappally and the existing ones are narrow. Directions have been issued to clean up the drains immediately. An existing project for the widening of drains will be considered.

Mr. Rajeeve said unusual rainfall of 157 mm was recorded in one-and-a-half-hours in Kalamassery. A permanent solution will have to be evolved in keeping with climate change. There was no deliberate failure on anyone’s part, he added.

Work for resolving the waterlogging at Moolepadam, one of the worst affected areas in Kalamassery, would be awarded by June 17. Public Works department and the municipal authorities will conduct a joint inspection of an existing culvert in the area to fix ownership, following which the agency concerned will take steps to demolish the existing one and replace it with a bigger culvert.

The area has been experiencing waterlogging for the last 14 years and it has worsened since the construction of the highway. A comprehensive project was drawn up for the eviction of encroachments and many encroachments were marked out for eviction by the Kalamassery municipality. The municipal secretary has been asked to take stringent action against encroachments, including unauthorised buildings.

National Highways Authority of India, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, PWD and Kalamassery municipality will clean up drains under their jurisdiction on Friday. Cameras will be set up in Kalamassery municipality to check waste dumping. Mr. Rajeeve said the situation had improved to a great extent in Kochi Corporation.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.