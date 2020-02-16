Disaster authority issues advisory to public

In view of the sharp rise in temperature over the past few days , the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued directions for the public to avoid direct sun light during the day hours.

As per it, P. K. Sudheer Babu, District Collector and chairman of DDMA, has advised the public to be vigilant about the situation and strictly abide by the directions of the disaster management authorities.

As per the directives, pregnant women, elderly people, children and people suffering from various diseases should avoid direct sunlight between 11a.m. to 3 p.m. It has also been advised to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. People should also make it a practice to carry drinking water with them in small bottles. Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing will help combat the heat better.

“Since it is the time of exams, school authorities and parents should pay special care to their children. They should not be allowed to go outside between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Authorities should ensure sufficient supply of potable water in schools and proper air circulation in classrooms. Local body authorities and anganwadi workers should ensure that high temperature levels will not affect children,” said the Collector.

The Collector also directed employers to keep up with the revised time schedule for workers issued by the Labour Commissioner. Construction workers, roadside vendors, traffic police, media persons, MVD employees, farers, two-wheelers and all professions that require a person to come in contact with direct sunlight should take proper rest and stay hydrated at all times. The Collector has also sought the assistance of socio-cultural and youth wing organisations in providing water to them.

Care for animals

“At the same time, domestic animals and birds should be given proper care to save them from the rising temperature,” he added.