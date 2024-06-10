Disappointment in IUML over RS seat for Haris Beeran

The selection of Haris Beeran as the Rajya Sabha candidate of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has disappointed many in the party. They have chosen to remain mum as the announcement was made by party State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, the last word of the IUML.

The past few days had seen hectic lobbying for and against Mr. Beeran, a young lawyer settled in Delhi. Although Mr. Beeran is president of the Delhi unit of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Committee (KMCC), his association with the IUML is considered more businesslike than cadreship.

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) has been particularly peeved at the bequeathal of the Rajya Sabha seat to Mr. Beeran, who largely fought the IUML’s cases in the Supreme Court. His involvement in the affairs of the party was considered minimal.

The MYL had pressed for the seat given to the IUML by the Congress in lieu of a third Lok Sabha seat that it had demanded. MYL State general secretary P.K. Firos, national general secretary Faisal Babu, and IUML national assistant secretary C.K. Subair were some of the names considered for the post.

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam was also a strong contender for the post. When Mr. Thangal spoke for Mr. Beeran, the other names were dwarfed. But disappointment was noticeable in the voices of other leaders, including national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty.

Although the IUML claims itself to be a political party with democratic set-up, dissent usually has little role in the IUML. The decision of the State president, who will invariably be the senior-most male member of the Panakkad Syed Shihab Thangal family, will be the last word in the Muslim League.

Many within the party consider that unopposed final word of Panakkad Shihab Thangal as the success formula of the Muslim League. “We don’t say a word against the Thangal, even if his may be against our opinion. That unflinching loyalty of the Muslim League cadres is what makes our party uniquely different from others,” said a senior leader who refused to be quoted.

Sources close to Mr. Kunhalikutty said that he too was miffed at the decision to give the Rajya Sabha seat to Mr. Beeran by ignoring names like Mr. Salam and Mr. Firos.

