Disappearance of youth at Azhimala : CCTV visuals show him running towards the sea

Two days after a youth who had gone to meet his friend went missing at Azhimala, a CCTV camera visual emerged on Monday, in which he is seen running along a narrow path leading towards the sea.

It is not clear from the visuals, taken from the CCTV camera outside an Ayurvedic resort, whether he was being chased by his friends' relatives.

A joint team of the Coast Guard, Coastal Police, and the Marine Enforcement carried out search operations in the area on Monday, but the rough sea has been a hindrance to the search operations, according to the Vizhinjam police. Since his footwear was recovered from near the waters on Sunday, he is feared to have drowned.

"His friend's relatives, who are accused of having assaulted him, are currently absconding. The visuals we got are from an area which is 100 metres away from the sea. The path behind the resort leads to the sea. People from the area have said that they have seen someone falling into the sea at around 1.30-1.45 p.m. on Saturday, around the time he had gone missing. But, we cannot still confirm whether he had indeed fallen into the waters," said Prajeesh Sasi, Vizhinjam SHO.

Kiran, hailing from Naruvamoodu, had gone to Azhimala with two of his friends on Saturday to meet a friend, whom he had befriended on Facebook a while ago. However, her relatives had allegedly confronted them at Azhimala. While his friends were taken away in a car, her brother and another relative took him away on a motorcycle. The CCTV visuals are estimated to be from the time when he escaped from their hold and ran away.