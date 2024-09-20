Director V.K. Prakash granted bail

Film director V.K. Prakash was granted bail on Thursday following a two-day police interrogation in a suspected sexual harassment case. He was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pallithottam police, Mr. Prakash was questioned for two consecutive days, after which he was released on station bail in line with the court’s directions.

The case is based on allegations made by a female screenwriter who met with the director in April 2022 to discuss a potential script. She accused him of sexually harassing her after the publication of the Justice K. Hema Committee report.

Denying the allegations, Mr. Prakash had said that the case was fabricated after he turned down her script.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.