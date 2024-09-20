ADVERTISEMENT

Director V.K. Prakash granted bail

Published - September 20, 2024 03:45 am IST - KOLLAM

The case is based on allegations made by a female screenwriter who met with the director in April 2022 to discuss a potential script

The Hindu Bureau

Film director V.K. Prakash was granted bail on Thursday following a two-day police interrogation in a suspected sexual harassment case. He was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pallithottam police, Mr. Prakash was questioned for two consecutive days, after which he was released on station bail in line with the court’s directions.

The case is based on allegations made by a female screenwriter who met with the director in April 2022 to discuss a potential script. She accused him of sexually harassing her after the publication of the Justice K. Hema Committee report.

Denying the allegations, Mr. Prakash had said that the case was fabricated after he turned down her script.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US