GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Director V.K. Prakash granted bail

The case is based on allegations made by a female screenwriter who met with the director in April 2022 to discuss a potential script

Published - September 20, 2024 03:45 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Film director V.K. Prakash was granted bail on Thursday following a two-day police interrogation in a suspected sexual harassment case. He was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

According to Pallithottam police, Mr. Prakash was questioned for two consecutive days, after which he was released on station bail in line with the court’s directions.

The case is based on allegations made by a female screenwriter who met with the director in April 2022 to discuss a potential script. She accused him of sexually harassing her after the publication of the Justice K. Hema Committee report.

Denying the allegations, Mr. Prakash had said that the case was fabricated after he turned down her script.

Published - September 20, 2024 03:45 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.