Director to face probe in Manju Warrier’s complaint

The State police have initiated a criminal investigation against film director Sreekumar Menon on the suspicion of having orchestrated a social media smear campaign to malign his estranged business associate and actor Manju Warrier.

The Town East Police in Thrissur has reportedly registered an FIR against Menon.

The putative charges against him reportedly include outraging the modesty of a woman and relevant provisions of the IT Act for disseminating defamatory content in electronic form.

Public attention

The case that riveted public attention had also pushed to the fore questions about the safety of women working in the Malayalam film industry.

It also evoked the distressing memory of the rape and kidnapping of an actor in Kochi in 2017.

The police had later named a top actor and several industry insiders as accused in the shocking crime.

State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera has called for a closely guarded investigation into Ms. Warrier's allegations, given the gender-sensitive and private nature of her complaint.

Investigators said Mr. Menon had directed several ad films featuring Ms. Warrier when she returned to the entertainment industry after a 14-year sabbatical in 2012.

In 2013, she contracted his firm, PUSH, to do philanthropic work for her charitable trust, Manju Warrier Foundation.

The actor cancelled the contract after “irreconcilable differences” cropped up between them in 2017.

The severance of the agreement also was a cause for alienation between the two, an investigator said.

In 2018, Mr. Menon cast Ms .Warrier alongside Mohan Lal in his film Odiyan.

Ms. Warrier told the police that Mr. Menon was openly vulgar and rude to her on the movie set.

Harassment

The allegation, if found true, could constitute workplace harassment.

The police would require to record the statements of her co-stars, including Mohan Lal, as part of their probe.

They also planned to forensically verify the authenticity of an allegedly incriminating audio clipping the actor had submitted as evidence to the police.

They are also probing the financial angle after Ms. Warrier alleged that Mr. Menon had signed cheques and blank papers by her.

Mr. Menon has since denied the allegations and said he would cooperate with the probe.