Director of Cooperative Audit: Deputy AG-rank officer to be appointed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 September 2021 19:14 IST

An officer of the rank of Deputy Accountant General will be appointed as Director of Cooperative Audit soon, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan has said.

The decision to streamline cooperative audit and appoint an officer from the Indian Audit and Accounts Service as director was taken against the backdrop of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam in Thrissur district.

The department had received in-principle nod from the Comptroller and Auditor General for the appointment of the officer on deputation, Mr. Vasavan said.

The Kerala Cooperative Audit Manual required that the “Director of Cooperative Audit shall be an officer on deputation from the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) not below the rank of Deputy Accountant General or an officer from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).”

Six persons were arrested and 16 others placed on suspension in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam. The government had also announced a package for repaying depositors, the Minister said.