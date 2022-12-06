Director hints at legal recourse for retaining Higuita as movie’s title

December 06, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The talks between the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the makers of the movie Higuita here on Tuesday failed to reach a consensus as both sides stuck to their positions.

Writer N.S. Madhavan had objected to the title of the movie, saying that it will take away his rights on the title of his popular short story of the same name.

Hemant G. Nair, director of the movie, said that they would adopt the legal route to retain the name for the movie. He said that the movie or the characters had no resemblance to Mr. Madhavan’s short story. The people behind the movie had registered the title with the film chamber in 2019 when it was announced through the social media handle of leading actors. They had also produced the copy of the script to ascertain their stance.

Chamber’s stand

The representatives of the film chamber informed the filmmaker and the producers that they would not be able to provide the title as Mr. Madhavan had submitted a complaint before the trade body asking them not to clear the title. The makers of the movie could seek the consent of the writer or take legal recourse if they wished to retain the title, they said.

The film chamber provides title and publicity clearance certificates before a movie is submitted for certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).