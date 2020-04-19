Directives issued to plantation sector

The district administration has issued directives to the plantation sector to be followed from Tuesday when the sector opens for work.

The managements should ensure the availability of sanitisers and water, and only 50% of the manpower should be utilised. Workers from outside the State will not be allowed and those working should have medical certificates. There should be a point for the staff to enter the factories. All those working should wear masks.

The district administration has identified the panchayat wards sharing border with Tamil Nadu and there will be vigil on movements of people across the border.

In Munnar, the curbs on public movement will continue and markets will be allowed only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. There will be thermal screening, and the customers will be allowed to spend only an hour inside the market.

Cardamom auction

A meeting will be held at the Collectorate on Monday to restart cardamom e-auction at the Spices Park in Puttady. The representatives of plantations, traders, auctioneers, and Spices Board of India officials would attend it, said a release here.