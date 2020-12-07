Directives for COVID positive voters

Thiruvananthapuram

07 December 2020 20:11 IST

Electors who have tested positive for COVID-19 or prescribed quarantine after 3 p.m. on Monday should arrive at the polling stations before 6 p.m. on Tuesday to vote.

They should submit the certificate issued by the Designated Health Officer in Form 19 (C). They will be allowed to vote only after all other voters, including those in queue at 6 p.m., have completed voting. Before the special voters enter the booths, polling officials and agents should compulsorily don PPE kits.

Election procedures applicable to general voters, including the daubing of ink on the finger, is applicable to the special voters also. However, they will not be permitted to touch the electronic voting machines (EVMs) without wearing gloves. Each special voter should use a separate pen to sign the voters' register.

The Health Department will transport special voters in government hospitals to the booths. However, COVID-19 patients and quarantined voters staying at their own residences or non-governmental institutions should purchase their own PPE kits and travel to the booths. The drivers of vehicles transporting them also should wear the protective gear.