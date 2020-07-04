Directive to schools on uniform change

Any uniform change in schools in the State should be intimated to parents/guardians 10 months in advance, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.
The commission has asked the Director of General Education (DGE) to issue a circular asking schools, including higher secondary institutions, to follow the commission’s direction strictly.
The DGE had earlier issued a circular not to change school uniforms in three years on the commission’s directions. The commission had also directed that uniforms should not be changed this academic year owing to the COVID-19 situation.
Commission member K. Nazeer observed that change in uniform would increase financial burden on students and parents. To prevent such difficulties and feelings of disparity among students, any decision to change the uniform in an academic year should be made known to parents at least 10 months beforehand.
Complaint
The commission was acting on a complaint from a school student that a decision to change the uniform from this academic year was sprung on them by the parent-teacher association (PTA) at the end of last year without informing parents or teachers. The school staff council too had informed the PTA that the decision was inopportune and would lead to practical difficulties.
The commission sought a report on the action taken within 50 days.
